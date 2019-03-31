Pixel Tracker

Tennis

UCSB Men’s Tennis Opens Road Trip With Win at Denver

By UCSB Sports Information | March 31, 2019 | 6:09 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara men's tennis team started its four-game road trip with a hard-fought 4-1 victory against the University of Denver on Sunday.

With the win, UCSB (9-5 overall) has now won three straight and six of its last seven matches. 

"The fact that it was an indoor road victory really makes it more gratifying," coach Marty Davis said. "I am really happy with how everyone is playing up and down the lineup in singles and doubles and I think we are a dangerous team."

For the third consecutive match, the Gauchos were able to kick off the match by winning the doubles point but, unlike the previous matches, UCSB had to really fight for it.

Denver's No. 3 duo comprised of Daniel Krulig/Eric Morris was the first off the court with a win over UCSB's Alex Dominguez Soto /Joseph Rotheram, 6-2. 

Senior co-captains Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm would counter that point by taking the win at the top court 6-4 and improving to 5-6 on the year at No. 1.

In order to get the point, UCSB's No. 2 duo of Victor Krustev and Joseph Guillin would have to fight back in a tiebreaker. The pair would eventually win the match 7-6 (10-8) to improve to a team-best 6-0 in dual-match play and give UCSB a 1-0 lead.

In singles, Holm began the rally for UCSB.  The senior earned his third consecutive win beating his opponent 6-3, 6-4 to give his team a 2-0 advantage. 

"He has hit his stride as of late," said Davis.

From there, senior Hironori Koyanagi was the next off the court. The senior moved up a spot in Sunday's match and played at the No. 4 spot for the first time this season. He made a good first impression earning a 6-4, 6-3 victory to improve to 7-6 overall.

Up 3-0, UCSB needed one more point to clinch but the remaining matches on court were very close.

In fact, the next win on court came from a Pioneer as Mattia Ros defeated No. 48 Joseph Guillin 6-2, 7-5 at the No. 2 spot.

Yet again, however, No. 12 Moreno de Alboran came up clutch for his team earning a tough three-set victory, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2, to improve to 9-3 on the year, and 8-2 at the No. 1 spot. His win also clinched the Gauchos 4-1 victory.

