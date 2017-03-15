UCSB Men’s Tennis Rolls Past Gonzaga, 6-1

Tennis

The 50th-ranked UCSB men downed a young, talented Gonzaga tennis team 6-1 at the Rec Cen courts and can head to the library to prepare for final exams with a satisfied smile.

The Gauchos took the opening doubles point behind wins at the Nos. 2 and 3 positions losing only one game. They have won the doubles competition in 10 of their 13 matches thus far this season.

Cody Rakela, Chase Masciorini, Simon Freund and Morgan Mays sealed the deal with straight-set singles matches.

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran had, perhaps, the most satisfying win of the day battling back from a set down and eventually taking a tight third set match tie-breaker 11-9.

After taking a week to focus on Winter quarter exams, the Gauchos will spring back into action against Princeton on Sunday, March 26.