UCSB Men’s Tennis Scores Huge Victory, Knocks Off No. 17 Oregon

Tennis

UCSB scored a signature win in men's tennis on Friday, beating No. 17-ranked Oregon, 4-3, on the Gaucho courts.

It's the highest ranked opponent the Gauchos have beaten in coach Marty Davis' career at UCSB. Previously, UCSB upset No. 22 Texas Tech back in 2012.

Additionally, UCSB snapped Oregon's (13-2) previous 10-match win streak. It's only other loss was to then No. 10 Stanford.

"I am so pumped. This is a huge win for our program and everyone played really well," Davis said. "I was proud of the way our guys competed yesterday [at UCLA] but today they all came together and just did what it took to win. I believe we are a Top-25 team in this country and a win like this proves that."

Like against UCLA, the Gauchos really came strong in the doubles portion of the match. This time, however, they finished off their opponent.

First, junior Joseph Guillin and sophomore Victor Krustev continue to dominate their opposition no matter who it is, as they came together to improve to 4-0 as a duo beating Oregon's Laurent/Oshima 6-0. This is the second time the Gaucho couple has blanked someone.

Then, moments later, top pair comprised of Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm came through clutch as well as the No. 72 duo in the country bested the No. 60 pair in the country, Roberts/Soemarno, 6-1. This was important as well because over on court three Alex Dominguez Soto and Joseph Rotheram were down 4-1.

Earning a doubles point is always a great way to build some momentum, but singles are where the match is won. Lucky for UCSB, everyone was ready to play.

First, Holm, at the No. 6 court, stepped up in tremendous fashion. The senior earned a 6-1, 6-2 straight-set win. This is only Holm's third win of the season but it could not have come at a better time. A win like this is also one that could set him down the right path heading into the crucial part of the season.

"Anders has had two big wins in our two biggest wins of the year, against South Alabama and today against the Ducks. We trust him and he always works super hard and I am happy to see it paid off for him and for us because we needed him," Davis said.

From there, No. 94 Krustev bounced back from his loss against UCLA, just his second of the year, in tremendous fashion as well besting Ty Gentry 6-1, 6-4 to improve to 9-2 on the year and put the Gauchos up 3-0.

As one could come to expect from the No. 17 team in the country they did not go down easy. Over on court four, Oregon's Riki Oshima bested Rotheram 6-4, 6-3 to bring the Ducks a little closer.

However, the win would come too late as No. 39 Guillin defeated No. 90 Emmanuel Coste 6-4, 6-4 to seal the UCSB upset victory.

The match would continue on with the remaining games being finished out. First, senior Hironori Koyanagi saw his win streak come to an end following a 7-6, 6-3 loss on court five.

Then, No. 13 Moreno de Alboran would lose a tough three-setter to No. 5 Thomas Laurent by scores of 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. However, if you ask the senior about his loss, he would not care one bit.

"I remember the moment Joe clinched the match I felt a sudden rush of energy coursing through my body. I was up 2-0 (40-30) in the third but I knew I wanted to be with my teammates. I was just so stoked we won, this is probably the biggest win in my college career as a team and I know we are a top-20 program and we proved it. I love my teammates and they really came through and I just could not be happier," Moreno de Alboran said.

UCSB is back in action on March 26 against the University of Washington at home.