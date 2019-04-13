Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Sunday, April 14 , 2019, 7:30 am | Fog 49º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB Men’s Tennis Wins at UC Irvine for 27th Straight Conference Victory

By UCSB Sports Information | April 13, 2019 | 7:07 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara concluded its final four-game road trip of the year defeating conference rival UC Irvine 4-2. UCSB will now return home for its final three games of the regular season.

It was the Gauchos' (11-6 overall, 2-0 Big West) 27th straight win against conference opponents. With the loss, the Anteaters (13-6 overall, 2-2 Big West) fall to 10-3 at home and have now lost two of its last four.

As for the Gauchos, in their last eight Big West matches, they had not given up a single point to its opposition winning by a combined total of 55-0.

In doubles, UCSB continued its dominance there. Santa Barbara would win on courts one and two to quickly solidify its 1-0 lead.

First, on court one, senior co-captains Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm continue riding the momentum from a great win against the No. 17 pair in the country on Monday as they won 6-1 today.

The Gauchos would then earn the point with Joseph Guillin and Victor Krustev earning a 6-2 win over UCI's Vatsal Bajpai/Mateusz Smolick to bounce back from their first loss as a pair this dual-match season on Monday.

In singles, the match got much closer after the Anteaters were able to tie the match after a big win on court three. Smolicki would beat No. 93 ranked Krustev 6-4, 6-1 to give hand the sophomore his second-straight loss. This is the first time this year that Krustev has lost back-to-back matches, though he still holds a strong 11-4 record at the No. 3 court.

The Gauchos would retaliate with a win on court six as Holm continues his hot streak with six-straight victories following a 6-3, 6-2 win to push his dual-match record to 9-7 on the year. UC Irvine would tie it up again though after a win on court four over sophomore Josepth Rotheram, 6-4, 6-4.

Tied at 2-2, UCSB would need strong performances from its top players to keep its streak alive. It got just that first from No. 14 Moreno de Alboran who, after gutting out a 7-5 first-set win, would gut out a tough second-set win, 7-6 (4) to give his team a 3-2 lead.

After that, senior Hironori Koyanagi would secure the victory with a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) win on court four to push his overall record to 8-7 on the year and 2-1 on court four.

The match would be called there but No. 56 Guillin was en route to a victory on court two as he was up 2-0 in the third. He had lost the first set 7-6 (5) before retaliating with a 6-4 win in the second.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 