UCSB Men’s Tennis Wins at UC Irvine for 27th Straight Conference Victory

Tennis

UC Santa Barbara concluded its final four-game road trip of the year defeating conference rival UC Irvine 4-2. UCSB will now return home for its final three games of the regular season.

It was the Gauchos' (11-6 overall, 2-0 Big West) 27th straight win against conference opponents. With the loss, the Anteaters (13-6 overall, 2-2 Big West) fall to 10-3 at home and have now lost two of its last four.

As for the Gauchos, in their last eight Big West matches, they had not given up a single point to its opposition winning by a combined total of 55-0.

In doubles, UCSB continued its dominance there. Santa Barbara would win on courts one and two to quickly solidify its 1-0 lead.

First, on court one, senior co-captains Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm continue riding the momentum from a great win against the No. 17 pair in the country on Monday as they won 6-1 today.

The Gauchos would then earn the point with Joseph Guillin and Victor Krustev earning a 6-2 win over UCI's Vatsal Bajpai/Mateusz Smolick to bounce back from their first loss as a pair this dual-match season on Monday.

In singles, the match got much closer after the Anteaters were able to tie the match after a big win on court three. Smolicki would beat No. 93 ranked Krustev 6-4, 6-1 to give hand the sophomore his second-straight loss. This is the first time this year that Krustev has lost back-to-back matches, though he still holds a strong 11-4 record at the No. 3 court.

The Gauchos would retaliate with a win on court six as Holm continues his hot streak with six-straight victories following a 6-3, 6-2 win to push his dual-match record to 9-7 on the year. UC Irvine would tie it up again though after a win on court four over sophomore Josepth Rotheram, 6-4, 6-4.

Tied at 2-2, UCSB would need strong performances from its top players to keep its streak alive. It got just that first from No. 14 Moreno de Alboran who, after gutting out a 7-5 first-set win, would gut out a tough second-set win, 7-6 (4) to give his team a 3-2 lead.

After that, senior Hironori Koyanagi would secure the victory with a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) win on court four to push his overall record to 8-7 on the year and 2-1 on court four.

The match would be called there but No. 56 Guillin was en route to a victory on court two as he was up 2-0 in the third. He had lost the first set 7-6 (5) before retaliating with a 6-4 win in the second.