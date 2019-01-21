Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, January 21 , 2019, 8:17 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB Men’s Tennis Wins Season Opener

By UCSB Sports Information | January 21, 2019 | 12:28 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara men's tennis started its 2019 dual match campaign with a  5-2 win at San Diego State on Sunday. The win also marks the fourth consecutive season that the Gauchos start 1-0. 

"This was a good test to start the season. San Diego State didn't back down and gave us a good match, but we got through it and it was a good win for us," coach Marty Davis said. 

Early on, UCSB found themselves in trouble in the doubles portion of the match. San Diego State's duo of Jan Kirchhoff and Ignacio Martinez cruised to a 6-0 shutout victory over the Santa Barbara's Victor Krustev and Joseph Rotheram.

However, thanks to wins on courts one and three, the Gauchos were able to secure the doubles point and take the early 1-0 lead. UCSB's duo of senior co-captains Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm earned a 6-3 win at the top court and junior Joesph Guillin and partner Alex Dominguez Soto earned a 6-4 win to clinch the point.

From there, the Gauchos continued to put the pressure on the Aztecs. Krustev, a sophomore coming off a very impressive rookie year, was the first off the court for the Gauchos earning a 6-0, 6-3 win over SDSU's Arnaud Restifo on the number three court. Last year, Krustev played primarily in the No. 5 and 6 slots, however, he had an impressive debut in the top half of the lineup.

No. 22-ranked Guillin was the next to earn a win. The former Florida Gator defeated Martinez 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 2 court and continued showing why he has been an amazing addition for the Gauchos.

Since coming to UCSB last year, Guillin has amassed an impressive 20-2 overall record and remains perfect on court two with a 9-0 mark.

Down 3-0, San Diego State got a victory on court four as Sander Gjoels-Andersen bested Rotheram in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Just moments later, however, Moreno de Alboran sealed the win for the Gauchos. The No. 6 player in the country defeated his opponent 6-4, 7-6 (4). His ranking is the highest in program history.

"Clearly we have some things to work on but we got the win and that's what matters," said Davis. "We would like to clean up our doubles play because we need to be better to beat some of the teams coming up on our schedule, like South Alabama. We also need to serve better, but these are things we could do with a good week of practice." 

UCSB will face No. 57 South Alabama at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan.  26 at the Marks Tennis Center for the ITA Kick Off Weekend.

Follow @UCSBTennis on twitter for updates throughout the year. 

UC Santa Barbara 5, San Diego State 2
San Diego, Calif.
Aztec Tennis Center
 
Doubles
1. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran/Anders Holm (UCSB) def. Sander Gjoels-Andersen/Rafael Gonzalez Almazan (SDSU), 6-3
2. Jan Kirchhoff/Ignacio Martinez (SDSU) def. Victor Krustev/Joseph Rotheram (UCSB), 6-0
3. Joseph Guillin/ Alex Dominguez Soto (UCSB) def. Arnaud Restifo/Fabian Roensdorf (SDSU), 6-4
 
Order of finish: 2, 3, 1
UCSB wins doubles point
 
Singles
1. #6 Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (UCSB) def. Fabian Roensdorf (SDSU), 6-4, 7-6(4)
2. #22 Joseph Guillin (UCSB) def. Ignacio Martinez (SDSU), 6-3, 6-4
3. Victor Krustev (UCSB) def. Arnaud Restifo (SDSU), 6-0, 6-3
4. Sander Gjoels-Andersen (SDSU) def. Joseph Rotheram (UCSB), 6-3, 6-4
5. Hironori Koyanagi (UCSB) def. Jan Kirchhoff (SDSU), 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(5)
6. Rafael Gonzalez Almazan (SDSU) def. Alex Dominguez Soto (UCSB), 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(9)
 
Order of finish: 3, 2, 4, 1*, 5, 6
* Match-clinching victory

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 