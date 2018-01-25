UCSB Men’s Volleyball Loses to No. 7 Loyola of Chicago in 4 Sets

College Volleyball

CHICAGO – The season debut of freshman All-American Keenan Sanders and 18 kills from reigning Big West Player of the Week Corey Chavers proved to be not enough for the No. 15 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team on Thursday night at Gentile Arena, as host Loyola University Chicago, ranked No. 7 in the country, emerged victorious 3-1 with set scores of 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17.

Chavers, who became one of just four Gauchos in the last 10 years to record 24 kills in last Saturday's upset of No. 10 Pepperdine, paced the Gaucho offense with his 18 kills. UCSB's (3-2) offense ran through the middle more often than usual, with Sanders and Brandon Hopper putting down nine kills apiece. The latter had the most efficient night offensively, recording just one error on 20 swings for a .400 hitting percentage.

In the back row, sophomore libero Grady Yould set a new season-high for the second straight game with 15 digs. He was equaled by the Ramblers' Avery Aylsworth, who also had 15 scoops.

LUC (5-2) had a balanced attack featuring three separate players (Collin Mahan, Jeff Jendryk, and Ricky Gevis) who finished with exactly 10 kills apiece. The home side out-hit UCSB .220 to .154.