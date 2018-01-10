Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

UCSB Men’s Volleyball Postpones Matches in L.A.

By UCSB Sports Information | January 10, 2018 | 9:07 p.m.

Due to the closure of Highway 101 as well as final examinations taking place this week, the UCSB men's volleyball team cancelled its two nonconfernce matches this weekend at UCLA and USC, coach Rick McLaughlin announced on Wednesday.

Highway 101 is closed due to flooding, mud and debris from the devastating mudslides in Montecito. The final exams were postponed when the Thomas Fire was burning in the hills above Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Revised dates for the contests will be announced soon. The matches were originally scheduled for Friday night at UCLA's Pauley Pavillion and Saturday night at USC's Galen Center. 

UCSB Athletics would like to extend its gratitude towards UCLA and USC for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.

