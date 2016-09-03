UCSB Men’s Water Polo Goes on Scoring Rampage

Water Polo

The goals came fast and furious for UC Santa Barbara in its first two men's water polo games of the season at the UC San Diego Triton Classic.

The sixth-ranked Gauchos scored a 38 goals in two wins, beating Pomona Pitzer 18-13 and No. 15 Air Force 20-11 on Saturday.

Josh Jordan led the way for UCSB with six goals on the day, notching four against Air Force.

Reed Cotterill buried four goals and had two assists in the Pomona Pitzer match. Jordan, Shane Hauschild and Anthony Buljan each scored two.

Freshman Justyn Barrios of Santa Barbara High split time at goalie with Liam Lenihan and made seven saves. He had four saves against Air Force.

In addition to Jordan's four goals, Hauschild, Connor Wilde and Cameron Yates all recorded hat tricks against the Falcons.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.