UCSB Men’s Water Polo Lands 14 Players on Conference All-Academic Team

Water Polo

The UCSB men's water polo team got it done in the classroom. Fourteen members of the squad were named to the Golden Coast Conference All-Academic Team for 2018.

The Gauchos share the highest number of student athletes on the squad with San Jose State.

Among the Gaucho players honored is San Marcos alum Jesse Morrison.

UC Irvine had the third-most members with 12, while Pacific contributed six. Rounding out the list were Long Beach State with five and Pepperdine with four.

The team consists of members who carried a 3.0 cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale), played in at least 50 percent of the team's contests in the 2018 campaign and was classified as a full-time student at his institution.

UCSB 2018 GCC Men's All-Academic Team Honorees

Jack Bignell

Tiago Bonchristiano

Tommy Fellner

Ivan Gvozdanovic

Jacob Halle

Tommy Hawkins

Boris Jovanovic

Mason McQuet

Jesse Morrison

Connor Moynihan

Chad Nelson

Alan Peoples

Nathan Puentes

Will Rodosky