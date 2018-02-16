UCSB Men’s, Women’s Swim Teams in Hunt for Conference Titles

Swimming

UC Santa Barbara men's swimming worked their way up to the top while the women held on to second place on day three of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships at East L.A. College.

The men are ahead of second place University of Hawaii by 7.5 points going into the final day of the competition.

Billy Mullis, Joe Kmak, Yoessef Tibazi, and Mason Tittle led the men on Friday, taking home a first place in the 400 medley relay (3:11.14) earning 40 points towards the overall score.

Gaucho men took home one win and three second places in the individual events of the day. Tibazi started off the evening with a second place in the 100 butterfly (46.49), barely getting out-touched by first.

Up next came an outstanding race by Douglas Nogueira in the 400 individual medley (3:49.41), earning second place by over 4 seconds.

Logan Hotchkiss with a close second in the 200 freestyle (1:35.02). Hotchkiss had broken both the meet and pool record on day two in the 500 freestyle race.

Mullis took home a second place in the final individual race of the day, the 100 backstroke (47.03).

On the women's side, the Gauchos earned a second place in the 400 medley relay (3:39.91) with Tara Middleton, Heaven Quintana, Rackel Kulik, and Emily Boggess.

In the individual events, Quintana started off the evening strong with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (52.92).

Teammate Brittney Straw followed with a third place in the 400 individual medley (4:19.87), earning the team an additional 16 points.

Boggess also contributed a third place to the team in the 200 freestyle (1:47.66).

Quintana brought her second individual second place of the evening with her swim in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.32).

Middleton concluded the individual events with a third place for the Gaucho women in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.97.