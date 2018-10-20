UCSB MFA Students Holding Open Studios Nov. 2

UCSB’s Art Department will hold an MFA Open Studio reception and exhibition, featuring sculpture, photography, installation, video and painting created by the first- and second-year MFA student cohorts, 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.
Open Studio will be on campus in the Department of Art Graduate Studios at Harder Stadium. The studios are beneath the bleachers closest to Stadium Road. Enter on the east side of the bleachers; direction signs will be posted.
Admission is free. Ticketed parking is available in Lot 30 across the street from the stadium.
Artists include: Serene Blumenthal, Kio Griffith, Maiza Hixson, Madeleine Eve Ignon, Adam Jahnke, Megan Koth, Kayla Mattes, Elisa Ortega Montilla, Andrew Morrison, Marshall Sharpe, Thomas Stoeckinger.
Also, Echo Theohar, Christopher Velasco and David Wesley White.
For more information, contact Maiza Hixson, 805-668-9429.
— Maiza Hixson for UCSB,