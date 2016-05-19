UCSB MFA Thesis Exhibition to Reflect Growth of Graduating Artists

Every artist is a work in progress. Each develops amid the peculiarities of experience, space and perspective. And now, after two years of intense labor and reflection, the 2016 master’s of fine arts (MFA) graduates at UC Santa Barbara are presenting their works and tangible growth.

Pieces by six graduates currently highlight the UCSB Department of Art’s MFA thesis exhibition at the campus’s Art, Design & Architecture Museum. An opening reception will take place at the museum at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 20. It is free and open to the public.

“I’m very pleased and proud to have the work of the MFA students in the AD&A Museum,” said Elyse Gonzales, the museum’s acting director. “This exhibition represents the culmination of two years of intense study. Their eclectic installation represents the diverse nature of the contemporary art world and highlights the terrific work produced by these young artists. We are proud to call them Gauchos and look forward to learning about their successes in the future.”

The MFA students featured in the exhibition include Emily Baker, Vanesa Gingold, Morgan McAllister, Tom Pazderka, George Sanders and Shannon Willis. The exhibit continues through Sunday, May 29.

The Art, Design & Architecture Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., with additional evening hours from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free. More information about this exhibition and other events at the museum is available at www.museum.ucsb.edu.

— Jim Logan writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.