UCSB Milestone Conference Seeks Exchange of Ideas

The UCSB Milestone Conference, featuring scholars and policymakers from Mexico and the U.S. discussing the dynamics of immigration, trade, U.S.-Mexico relations and policy proposals will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26, at the university's Corwin Pavilion.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra; U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D.-24; and former California Assembly Speaker Fabian Núñez.

The purpose of the discussion is to foster the exchange of scientific knowledge among Mexican and U.S. scholars and policymakers, emphasizing the role of California, the University of California and its UC-Mexico initiative.

The conference proceedings will be published collaboratively in the U.S and Mexico.

— Magali Sanchez-Hall for UCSB.