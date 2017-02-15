UCSB Moves Baseball Opener to Loyola Marymount

Baseball

Due to forecasted storms, UC Santa Barbara's baseball season-opening series has been moved to Loyola Marymount University and will now be played on a Thursday-Saturday-Sunday schedule, head coach Andrew Checketts announced Wednesday.

UCSB asked for and received a special exemption from the NCAA to begin the season a day early.

The Gauchos' new season-opening game will be played at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Page Stadium on the campus of LMU. After a scheduled off-day on Friday, the series is scheduled to resume with a 6 p.m. contest on Saturday evening and a 1 p.m. finale on Sunday afternoon at LMU.

With the changes, UCSB's 2017 home opener will now be played on Friday, Feb. 24 against Tulane, the first of a three-game series at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.