UCSB Moves Baseball Season Opener to Loyola Marymount

The UC Santa Barbara baseball season-opening series against Loyola Marymount has been relocated to LMU.
Due to inclement weather, the Gauchos and Lions will open the 2019 campaign at George C. Page Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 5:00 p.m. A single game will follow on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 1:00 p.m.
The same situation occured to start the 2017 season.
The home opener for UCSB will now be on Friday, Feb. 22 at 2:00 p.m.
