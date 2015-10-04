Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:43 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
UCSB MultiCultural Center Presents East-African Retro-Pop Songstress Alsarah

By Carol Dinh for the UCSB MultiCultural Center | October 4, 2015 | 2:52 p.m.

The UCSB MultiCultural Center is thrilled to present An Evening of East-African Retro-Pop with Brooklyn-based group Alsarah & the Nubatones Friday, Oct. 16, in the MCC Theater.

Alsarah is a self-proclaimed practitioner of East-African retro-pop and, with the Nubatones, blends a selection of Nubian “songs of return” with original material and traditional music of central Sudan, and, with a distinctly urban sensibility, creates a musical journey through diaspora and migration.

She was called a "...powerful voice and eclectic mix of north and east African tunes, as well as Arabic sounds and traditions” by The Gaurdian.

Alsarah is a Sudanese-born singer, songwriter and ethnomusicologist. Born in the capital city of Khartoum, where she spent the first eight years of her life, she relocated to Taez, Yemen with her family to escape the regime in her native country.

She moved to the United States in 1994 when a brief civil war broke out in Yemen. Alsarah & the Nubatones released their debut album Silt / طمي in March 2014.

For more information, please visit www.alsarah.com.

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator for the UCSB MultiCultural Center.

 
