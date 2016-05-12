Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:09 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

UCSB MultiCultural Center Race & Religion Series Continues With Lecture by Rebecca Y. Kim

By Carol Dinh for the MultiCultural Center | May 12, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

As part of its Race & Religion series, the MultiCultural Center at UC Santa Barbara is hosting a lecture on “Saving White College Students: Korean Missionaries in America,” with guest speaker Rebecca Y. Kim, director of the Ethnic Studies program at Pepperdine University at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in the MCC Lounge.

In her lecture, Kim will unravel the phenomenon regarding Korean mission movement that has tried to evangelize Americans, and in particular white American college students.

Her work seeks to understand this intersectionality between race and religion that was a particularly popular movement throughout the 1970s.

Professor Kim holds extensive knowledge on how this movement has evolved over time. Having received her Ph.D. from UC Los Angeles, her interest areas of research include immigration, missions, race and ethnic relations, sociology of religion and the new second generation.

Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator at the MultiCultural Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 