UCSB MultiCultural Center Race & Religion Series Continues With Lecture by Rebecca Y. Kim

As part of its Race & Religion series, the MultiCultural Center at UC Santa Barbara is hosting a lecture on “Saving White College Students: Korean Missionaries in America,” with guest speaker Rebecca Y. Kim, director of the Ethnic Studies program at Pepperdine University at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in the MCC Lounge.

In her lecture, Kim will unravel the phenomenon regarding Korean mission movement that has tried to evangelize Americans, and in particular white American college students.

Her work seeks to understand this intersectionality between race and religion that was a particularly popular movement throughout the 1970s.

Professor Kim holds extensive knowledge on how this movement has evolved over time. Having received her Ph.D. from UC Los Angeles, her interest areas of research include immigration, missions, race and ethnic relations, sociology of religion and the new second generation.

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator at the MultiCultural Center.