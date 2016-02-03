Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:20 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

UCSB MultiCultural Center to Conclude Race Matters Series With Lecture by Dr. Curtis Marez

By Carol Dinh for the UCSB MultiCultural Center | February 3, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center’s last Race Matters Series will wrap up with Dr. Curtis Marez’s talk, "Farm Worker Futurism: Speculative Technologies of Resistance," on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, in the MCC Lounge.

Farm workers, usually viewed by their corporate counterparts as backwards and primitive, have actually been in the forefront of visionary thinking about the future.

In his talk, Dr. Curtis Marez will look at how the appropriation of photography, film, video and other technologies expressed a “farm worker futurism,” a set of farm worker social formations that faced off against corporate capitalism and government policies.

He will show how working-class people of color have often been early adopters and imaginative users of new media. In doing so, he will present an analysis of speculative fiction’s engagements with the farm worker movement in ways that illuminate both.

Dr. Curtis Marez is associate professor and chair of Ethnic Studies at UC San Diego. He is a product of California public education, first in the schools of the Central Valley and ultimately in the University of California.

Dr. Marez previously taught at the University of Chicago, UC Santa Cruz and the University of Southern California. 

He is also the former editor of American Quarterly, the official journal of the American Studies Association (ASA), and past-president of the ASA.

Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.

 
