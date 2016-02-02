Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB MultiCultural Center to Continue Race Matters Series With Talk by Dr. Marcus Hunter

Marcus Hunter will visit UCSB’s MCC for a talk in the Race Matters Series. (MCC photo)
By Carol Dinh for the UCSB MultiCultural Center | February 2, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Dr. Marcus Hunter, assistant professor in UC Los Angeles’s Department of Sociology, will lead a UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center Race Matters Series talk, "Black Citymakers: How the Philadelphia Negro Changed Urban America,” Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in the MCC Lounge.

Black Citymakers revisits the Seventh Ward immortalized in W.E.B. DuBois’s The Philadelphia Negro. In his book, Hunter follows the transformation of the neighborhood from predominately black at the beginning of the 20th century into the largely white upper middle class and commercial neighborhood that exists today.

An assistant professor in Sociology at UCLA, Hunter holds a courtesy appointment in African American Studies. He is also a faculty affiliate of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies and LGBT Studies at Yale University.

Having received his Ph.D. in 2011 from Northwestern University in sociology, Hunter is interested in urban race relations, sexuality, politics, gender, history and change with a special focus on urban black Americans.

Carol Dinh is a publicist and marketing coordinator at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.

 
