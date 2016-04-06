UCSB MultiCultural Center to Debut Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin Exhibit ‘Paz y Amor: Make Peace’

The UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center is thrilled to announce Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin’s art exhibition entitled “Paz y Amor: Make Peace” for the Spring 2016 quarter.

The exhibit will be open for visitation until June 10, with an opening reception with the artist at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the MCC Lounge.

The artist invites UCSB students and faculty to express their truth by collaborating on a Peace and Love free form sewing and embroidering activity on a fabric huipil for a Paz y Amor Collaborative Sewing Circle during the reception.

Aparicio-Chamberlin is a painter and writer from Pasadena, Calif. She is guided by the 5 C’s: “color, the culture of heritage and politics, cotidiana or the common, collage or layering and caprice or the unpredictable.”

Employing mixed-media and assemblage, she makes altars, installations, etchings and prints that are vibrant and highly personal, honoring her Mexican heritage through art.

“Of concern for me are struggling immigrant families and workers, abused women, children and elders and the destruction of our environment,” she said.

For more information, visit www.artediosa.com.

— Carol Dinh is a publicist and marketing coordinator at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.