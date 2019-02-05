UCSB MultiCultural Offers Evening of Persian Music With Lian Ensemble

The UCSB MultiCultural Center (MCC) will bring The Lian Ensemble of Persian music to the MCC Stage as its last musical event of the season, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in the MCC Theater.
Based in Los Angeles, The Lian Ensemble is composed of masters of their instruments, each with a distinctive taste, and all who contribute to “an exciting mix of melodies that go beyond the stylistic boundaries,” according to Best Entertainment Inc.
The audience can expect to hear crossovers between Tuvan, Indian, Jazz, Flamenco and Celtic music. The Lian Ensemble displays an “ever evolving repertoire of creative, original music,” Best Entertainment Inc. reports.
For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2RRnCe6.
— Itzy Canales for UCSB Multicultural Center.