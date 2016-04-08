UCSB MultiCultural to Host Chinese Lion Dance Performance for Kids

The UCSB MultiCultural Center is excited to host a Chinese Lion Dance performance Saturday, April 23, 2016, that is free and open to all, including children of all ages at the Music Department’s Music Bowl on campus.

The Chinese lion dance is a form of traditional Chinese dance performed on big occasions for good luck, as it is believed that the lion is an auspicious animal.

Performed in a lion costume, accompanied by the music of beating drums, clashing cymbals and resounding gongs, lion dances imitate a lion’s various movements or demonstrate martial arts agility, depending on the style.

Kung Fu Master Mark Elefane will lead the lively experience of the Chinese lion dance.

Children are recommended to wear comfortable clothing, bring water and expect to have a lot of fun.

Elefane is a performer, fight choreographer, professional stuntman and martial artist who in 2004 was recognized as a Master by the World Organization of Wushu & Kung Fu Masters.

He currently trains and teaches Jow Ga Kung Fu in North Hollywood, Calif. In addition to physical training, it is the practice of the principles and morals, taught to him through Jow Ga Kung Fu, that enlighten each day.

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.