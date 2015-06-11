Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Music Students Take 1st, 2nd Place in Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Competition

By Jessica Fenton for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | June 11, 2015 | 9:35 a.m.

Tyler Reece

Adam Bradley

UC Santa Barbara undergraduate and graduate students Adam Bradley and Tyler Reece sang their way to first and second place, respectively, in the 2015 Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation competition’s vocal division.

Established in 1982, the PASF provides financial support to music students studying in the Santa Barbara area who demonstrate strong professional potential. First-place winners receive $5,000 and second-place winners are awarded $4,000 to assist them as they pursue careers as performers.

“The financial award along with the encouragement the winners receive is truly life-changing for our students,” said Jill Felber, professor and chair of UCSB’s Department of Music. 

Bradley and Reece, both mentored by visiting professor Linda Di Fiore, were among 10 finalists selected through an earlier audition process to compete in the final round.

“I was thrilled that they won the competition,” Di Fiore said. “It was a well-deserved honor for them to be recognized for their motivation, discipline, commitment and artistry.”

Bradley, who is working toward a bachelor of music degree, has recently performed with Opera Santa Barbara in the company’s production of “L’Italiana in Algeri” (“The Italian Girl in Algiers”) by Gioachino Rossini.

“With the support of the PASF I can enter audition season without the crippling fear that I may not have the financial means to do what is required of a young operatic artist,” Bradley said.

Reece, a graduate student in voice, will travel to Italy next summer to perform the lead role of Papageno in Mozart’s Die Zauberflote.

“I have been accepted into two excellent summer singing programs to enhance my studies and build my resume,” Reece said. “The financial support from PASF was crucial in my being able to participate in these phenomenal programs, which will aid in my growth and development as a singer.”

— Jessica Fenton represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

