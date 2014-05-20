Teams to Face Off Thursday in Finals of UCSB New Venture Competition

Six of UC Santa Barbara’s most innovative and tech-entrepreneurial teams will compete for cash prizes and an opportunity to present their ideas to potential investors during the New Venture Competition from 3 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, May 22, in the Corwin Pavilion at UCSB.

Sponsored by UCSB’s Technology Management Program, the New Venture Competition brings the business skills and technology know-how of its participants together with opportunities to collaborate with leaders in the tech industry.

Innovations from this year’s teams range from scientific breakthroughs in medical technology, enhanced software that supplements GPS and alternative light sources to technologies that have the potential to transform the Central Coast’s food and beverage industry.

Winners will be selected by a panel of experts and the audience.

The event is free and open to the public.