Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Alumni Return to Revel in Campus Reunion, Bask in Gaucho Pride

Hundreds gather for weekend events, including the Gaucho Gallop and Taste of UCSB

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 27, 2013 | 8:55 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos of all ages reconnected with their college roots this weekend during a host of events as part of the Seventh Annual All Gaucho Reunion.

Gaucho pride permeated all of this year’s festivities, which were organized by the UCSB Alumni Association around the theme “Savor UCSB.”

On Saturday, alumni and community members gathered near Harder Stadium for the Sixth Annual Gaucho Gallop, which featured an Elite Rehab 5K walk/run, Santa Barbara Running Co. 10K run and the popular Gaucho Challenge.

Some runners had enough steam at the finish line to sprint and yell “Gauchos!” to shouts of encouragement and support.

In the afternoon, festivities focused on the “savor” aspect of the theme as hundreds partook of local wine, brews and bites during the Third Annual Taste of UCSB event.

Alumnus Brock Arner traveled from Sonoma to meet up with former classmates, most of whom graduated around the same time he did in 1971.

“Love me some Gaucho,” said Arner, who has come back for the reunion every year. “This is the best event. (But) my favorite part is reconnecting with classmates.”

Former graduates noted how the campus has evolved since they were enrolled.

Childhood friends Kelly Fouch and Larry Skelly attended the event for the good food and local brews as their own version of a high school reunion. Neither attended UCSB, but Fouch, a Goleta resident, and Skelly graduated from high school together in Long Beach.

“It was an excuse for him to come up from Long Beach,” Fouch explained.

The Taste of UCSB event sold out during pre-registration this year, as did Saturday night’s keynote address event featuring culinary icon Alice Waters, executive chef, founder and owner of Chez Panisse in Berkeley.

The reunion seems to pick up momentum each year, said Christina Yan, a 2012 UCSB graduate and Alumni Association membership coordinator.

She said the main focuses of the event are community and philanthropy, since all silent auction proceeds of the taste event were put toward a scholarship sponsored by the Alumni Association, which has more than 20,000 members.

“This is a relatively new event,” Yan said of the Taste of UCSB event. “The main goal is to bring the community together. It’s great way to reach out. The All Gaucho Reunion is really growing.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 