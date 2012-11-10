Woman Sexually Assaulted at Isla Vista Party, Suspect At Large

A female student was sexually assaulted early Saturday at a party in Isla Visa, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The woman told officers she was inside a residence in the 800 block of Embarcadero del Norte at about 1 a.m. when the attack occurred, police said.

The suspect was described only as a college-age white male with brown hair, police said, adding that he left in an unknown direction.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the attack.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724 or Crime Stoppers

