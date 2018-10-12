UCSB North Hall Takeover 50 Years After: A Black Vision of Change

Actor and humanitarian Danny Glover will present the keynote address at a dinner remembering the 50th anniversary f the North Hall takeover at UCSB. The event will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in Corwin Pavilion.

In 1968, a group of 12 black students barricaded themselves in UCSB’s North Hall in an act of civil disobedience that ultimately resulted in the founding of the campus’s Department of Black Studies and Center for Black Studies Research.

Glover will reflect on “the importance of social commitment along with individual success in a life well-lived.”

For complete event information, visit https://www.alumni.ucsb.edu/events/north-hall-takeover. Parking available in Lot 3.

— Andrea Estrada for UCSB.