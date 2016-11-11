UCSB Notches 5th Straight Volleyball Win

College Volleyball

UCSB continued to roll in the second half of the conference season, winning its fifth straight match, 3-1 over Cal State Fullerton, behind another career performance by Lindsey Ruddins, who led the way with a match and personal-best 27 kills to go along with 15 digs and a .411 hitting percentage.

The game scores were 25-27 25-18, 25-14, 25-15.

Emilia Petrachi passed the 20-dig mark for the second straight match, tallying a match-high 21 digs for the night. Hannah Juley led all players with 47 assists and added 14 digs to earn her third double-double in her last four outings.

Middle blockers Elizabeth Sheffield and Phoebe Grunt were the only other Gauchos to reach the 10-kill mark, ending the night with 11 and 10, respectively.

The Gauchos (17-9, 8-5) continued to sizzle from the service lines, enjoying a 12-1 advantage in aces. They also managed to hit at a .285 clip for the night, compared to .159 for Fullerton.

The Gauchos will be back in action again Saturday night to play UC Riverside at 7:00 p.m.