UCSB Notches First Win of Season Over Sonoma State

College Basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Gabe Vincent made 5-of-6 shots from three-point range and finished with a team-high 17 points, leading UC Santa Barbara to a 75-51 win over visiting Sonoma State on Thursday night.

UCSB (1-5) used a 26-6 run in the first half to turn a 7-5 deficit into a 31-13 lead and never looked back in winning its first game of the season. Vincent made four of his three-point shots in the first half, including three during the decisive rally.

"We know what Gabe is capable of and we knew it was just a matter of time before the lid was going to come off," said UCSB head coach Bob Williams. "He didn't shoot the ball well in our first four games so it was good to see him get rolling tonight."

The five threes were a season-high for Vincent, who came into the game shooting just 22.9% from outside the three-point arc.

"I have a lot of confidence in myself," Vincent said. "I know what I'm capable of and it felt good to make some shots tonight."

Jalen Canty added 12 points and nine rebounds and Alex Hart added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Santa Barbara. The Gauchos had six players with five or more rebounds and had a decisive 52-27 rebounding advantage over the Seawolves.

"One of the things we did beset tonight was hit the glass," Williams said. "For us to be successful, our guards have to rebound and tonight they did."

Eric Childress and Clifton Powell each had six rebounds while Christian Terrell added five. Childress also had a team-high five assists.

Led by Vincent, UCSB shot a season-high 42.1% from three-point range. Sonoma State hit just 5-of-26 from long distance, 19.2%.

The Seawolves were led by Nat Molony-Benjamin who made all four of his field goal attempts, finishing with game-highs of 10 points and six rebounds.

Ami Lakoju (8 points, 7 rebounds) and Max Heidegger (7 points, 4 assists) also contributed for the Gauchos.

UCSB will take a week off for final examinations before returning to action on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a 5:00 p.m. game at the University of San Diego.