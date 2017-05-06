UCSB Offense Shut Down By UC Davis in Doubleheader

Baseball

UC Santa Barbara was defeated in both ends of its doubleheader against UC Davis on Saturday afternoon, dropping the series against the Aggies in the process. The Gauchos were edged 3-2 in the opener before being blanked 2-0 in the nightcap.

UCSB's pitching staff did a fine job in the twin bill, allowing runs in just two of 18 innings, but the Gaucho offense struggled to get anything going against UCD starters Justin Mullins and Robert Garcia, who combined to allow one earned run over 15 2/3 innings. UCSB's offensive opportunities were also hindered by extremely high winds at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

The Gaucho bullpen was a particular bright spot on Saturday, combining to allow just two hits over seven shutout innings.

"It looked like it was not going to be an easy day to hit from the get-go with the wind howling in," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "Our pitchers did a nice job of keeping us in there."

The doubleheader was scheduled due to impending rain in the Santa Barbara area on Sunday.

UCSB is next in action on Tuesday afternoon, as they travel north to St. Mary's for a 3:00 pm. contest.

A three-run sixth inning by UC Davis sunk the Gauchos in a 3-2 loss in the opening game of the doubleheader.

The Aggies got to UCSB starter Chris Clements for six hits in that decisive inning, with the most damage coming on a two-run double from Ryan Anderson to right field. Ignacio Diaz drove in the go-ahead and game-winning run moments later, ripping a base hit through the left side to plate Anderson.

UC Davis starter Robert Garcia turned in a career start in the nightcap to give the Aggies a 2-0 victory. The southpaw struck out 11 and faced two over the minimum in his first career complete game.

The Gauchos mustered just three hits on the day against Garcia, and didn't get a runner into scoring position after the third inning.

UCSB's best chance to land a blow against the Aggies came early on, with Dempsey Grover lofting a one-out double to right in the second and JJ Muno reaching third on a bunt single, sac bunt, and stolen base, but Garcia managed to strand the runner both times.