UCSB Offers Schubertiad and Liederabend

Admirers of the song-writing talents of Franz Schubert (1797-1828) will want to be on the UCSB campus Sunday when 21 singers and pianists from the Voice and Collaborative Piano areas of the Department of Music present two complete concerts devoted to his lieder and his lighter piano works.

{mosimage}

The first concert, called a "Schubertiad" begins at 2 p.m. in Karl Geiringer Hall; the second, known as a "Liederabend (Evening of Songs)," begins at 7 p.m. in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. Admission to each event is $15 general, $7 for students, with tickets sold at the door.

The participating musicians include John Ballerino, piano; Kelsey Barsamian, soprano; Erik Bell, baritone; Allison Bernal, mezzo-soprano; Chia Cheng Sen, piano; Claire Danielson, soprano; Brendan Geck, tenor; Gabrielle Goozee-Nichols, soprano; Savannah Greene, soprano; Margaret Halbig, piano; Hsin-Hsin Hsu, piano; Andrew McIntyre, tenor; Catherine McMurry, soprano; Amanda Morando, soprano; Andrew Padgett, baritone; Vanessa Simpson, soprano; Blythe Tai, mezzo-soprano; Stephanie Turner, mezzo-soprano; and Kristin Williams, mezzo-soprano.

The program for the "Schubertiad" will consist of the Impromptu in G-flat Major (piano); Jägers Abendlied, Wandrers Nachtlied, (tenor, piano); Das Mädchen, Schlummerlied (Schlaflied), (soprano, piano); Die Rose, Klaglied (soprano, piano); Auf dem See (soprano, piano), the Impromptu in B Flat Major (piano); Harfenspieler (baritone, piano); Am Bach im Frühling (mezzo-soprano, piano); Trinklied, Pensa che questo istante (tenor, piano); An die Geliebte, Ständchen (soprano, piano); the Impromptu in A Flat Major (piano); An Mignon (soprano, piano); An die Nachtigall, Wiegenlied (soprano, piano); and Lied der Mignon II, Lied der Mignon III (soprano, piano).

The "Liederabend" will include the Impromptu in G flat Major (piano); Guarda che bianca luna, Wiegenlied (mezzo-soprano, piano); Der Gute Hirt, Zufriedenheit (tenor, piano); the Impromptu in A Flat Major (piano); Der Kreuzzug, Totengräbers Heimweh (mezzo-soprano, piano); Erster Verlust, An die Entfernte, Geheimes (soprano, piano); Suleika I, Suleika II, An Sylvia (mezzo-soprano, piano); the Impromptu in B Flat Major (piano); and excerpts from Schwanengesang (Kriegers Ahnung, Der Atlas, Das Fischermädchen, Der Doppelganger).

Schubert never quite got the knack of making money off his songs, or any of his music. To help him out, his friends and fans would hold fund-raising parties called "Schubertiads" — sometimes as often as once a week. The composer and his friends would perform and dance and eat and drink.

The "Liederabend," on the other hand, didn’t become a feature of Viennese musical life until almost a half-century after Schubert’s death.

UCSB plans to make a regular thing of these Evenings of Song, each one devoted to the works of a single composer. It was entirely appropriate to dedicate the first one in the series to the works of one whose name is practically synonymous with song.