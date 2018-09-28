UCSB Opens Big West With 1-0 Women’s Soccer Win Over UC Davis

Soccer

Lynsee Voss scored her first goal of the season in the 18th minute to lead the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team past UC Davis 1-0 in the Big West Conference opener at Harder Stadium on Friday night.

UCSB (8-4, 1-0 Big West) snaps a two-game skid with the win while UC Davis (3-6-2, 0-1 Big West) is now winless since Aug. 31, having gone 0-4-2 in September.

The Gauchos took control of the match from the outset, dominating possession and creating multiple opportunities in the attacking third early on.

The Gauchos outshot the Aggies 21-7 while holding a 7-5 advantage on corner kicks. Shaelan Murison tied her season-high with eight shots, including four on goal, to lead all players in the game. Maurer finished with five shots and Mallory Hromatko tallied two for UCSB. Hanna DeWeese recorded five saves between the sticks.