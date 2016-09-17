UCSB Opens Home Schedule With Two Wins

Water Polo

No. 6 UCSB (5-1) opened its home water polo schedule with an 11-9 win over No. 13 UC San Diego and a 15-5 trouncing of Occidental College.

Reed Cotterill and Boris Jovanovic led the offense for the Gauchos with three goals apiece against UCSD. Cotterill also picked up an assist and led the team with three steals. Ivan Gvozdanovic was another big name in the game, as he guided the offense with his team-high three assists and contributing one goal himself.

The Tritons were able to tie the game before halftime and took the lead early in the third period. But the Gauchos fired back with two goals of their own at the 5:59 and 3:08 marks to reclaim their leading at 7-6. The second goal was at the end of a power play by Jovanovic who got an assist from Shane Hauschild.

In the fourth quarter, the teams started off by trading off goals until UCSB's offense took off with three unanswered goals to capture a late lead.

Against Occidental, six Gauchos scored two goals. UCSB was led by Cameron Yates' hat trick, while Alden Gellar was the top play maker with three assists.

Freshman Justyn Barrios (Santa Barbara High) was given the start in the cage and anchored the Gauchos' defense the entire match, as he collected seven saves with one steal.