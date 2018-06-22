UCSB Opens Super Regional at Louisville on Saturday

Baseball

NASHVILLE – The UC Santa Barbara baseball team will face off against the Louisville Cardinals in Super Regional action on Saturday at 9 a.m. (PDT), the NCAA announced on Tuesday morning.

The opener in the best-of-three series in Louisville, Ky., will be televised by ESPN2, while the second game of the series will be played at 9 a.m. (PDT) Sunday and will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU. The third game, if necessary, will be played on Monday with time and television carrier to be announced.

UCSB (40-18-1) will be making its debut in the Super Regionals after winning the Nashville Regional with an undefeated 3-0 record, topping Washington 3-2 on a 14th-inning walk-off home run from Austin Bush, holding off Xavier 5-4 to advance to the title game, and then routing Xavier 15-4 in a re-match to claim the program's first ever regional championship.

Louisville, the No. 2 national seed, went 3-0 in its own regional to advance to the Supers. They are 50-12 this season.