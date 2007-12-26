Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 3:14 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Opens Volleyball Season Ranked 14th

Gauchos open 2008 season Jan. 2 with exhibition match against Alberta.

By Scott Flanders | December 26, 2007 | 5:44 p.m.

UCSB’s men’s volleyball team has been ranked 14th in the CSTV/AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll. Mountain Pacific Sports Federation teams filled the top three spots, with BYU first, followed by Pepperdine and UCLA.

BYU earned the top ranking with 220 points and four first-place votes. Pepperdine garnered 215 points and a poll-high nine first-place votes, while UCLA was just behind with 214 points and a pair of first-place votes.

UC Irvine, the reigning national champion, was ranked fifth with 172 points. The Anteaters were the only other squad to receive a first-place vote.

UCSB totaled 34 points for its 14th-place ranking. The Gauchos finished the 2007 season with a 20-12 overall record and placed fourth in the MPSF with a 14-8 mark. They were ranked fifth in the final CSTV/AVCA poll.

UCSB opens its 2008 campaign with an exhibition match against Alberta on Jan. 2 before hosting the annual Elephant Bar Restaurant Collegiate Invitational on Jan. 4-5.

The first regular season CSTV/AVCA poll will be released Jan. 7.

CSTV/AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll (Released Dec. 20)

1. BYU, 220 points (4)
2. Pepperdine, 215 points (9)
3. UCLA, 214 points (2)
4. Penn State, 197 points
5. UC Irvine, 172 points (1)
6. IPFW, 154 points
7. Cal State Northridge, 153 points
T-8. Ohio State, 113 points
T-8. USC, 113 points
10. Long Beach State, 83 points
11. Hawai’i, 72 points
12. George Mason, 71 points
13. Stanford, 38 points
14. UCSB, 34 points
15. Loyola-Chicago, 30 points

Also receiving points: Lewis 18, Ball State 16, Pacific 7.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 