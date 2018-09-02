UCSB Opens Water Polo Season With Two Wins at Triton Invite

Water Polo

The No. 10 UC Santa Barbara Men's Water Polo team went undefeated on day one of the Triton Invitational on Saturday, defeating Redlands 18-6 and Loyola Marymount 9-6.

The Gauchos (2-0) were led offensively by junior Ivan Gvozdanovic, who had a pair of multi-goal efforts for a total of five goals. Boris Jovanovic, Blake Spiller and Chad Nelson all finished with three goals apiece.

With the pair of wins, UCSB improves to a 12-4 record at the Triton Invitational since 2014.

Blake Spiller led the way against Redlands with a hat trick, while six other Gauchos scored twice.

UCSB pulled away from LMU in the final two quarters, as six different Gauchos scored to give them a 7-1 lead with 3:15 to go in the third.