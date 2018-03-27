UCSB, Pepperdine Deadlocked, Game Suspended

Baseball

UCSB and Pepperdine battled to a 3-3 tie after 10 innings in Tuesday's non-conference tilt at Eddy D. Field Stadium as the umpires decided to suspend the game due to darkness.

The two teams will finish the contest on May 8 at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, before the regularly scheduled contest between the Gauchos and Waves, starting in the 11th inning.

The Gauchos strung together three singles and took advantage of a Pepperdine throwing error to take an early 2-0 lead in the second, then went up 3-1 in the fifth after freshman shortstop Andrew Martinez reached on a leadoff walk before stealing second, moving over to third on a groundout, and scoring on a wild pitch.

The Waves went on to tie the game in the seventh, bringing two runs in on a bases-loaded error by UCSB.

Junior right-hander Kevin Chandler was a standout on the mound for UCSB, tossing three shutout innings of relief and allowing just two baserunners. Two days after making his NCAA debut, freshman left-hander Reece Weinberg drew the start for UCSB and gave up one run on four hits in three innings of action.

UCSB opens conference play this week, hosting Cal State Fullerton for a three-game series at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium starting on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.