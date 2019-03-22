Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, March 22 , 2019, 9:07 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Physicist Gets Grant to Study Fundamentals of 3D Active Matter

By Sonia Fernandez for UCSB | March 22, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Gel active matter. Click to view larger
Gel active matter.

If you think about it, our bodies are really just systems of individual, microscopic components that are out of equilibrium because they consume energy. That’s what it’s like to be active matter.

“Active matter is a kind of material in which each component that makes this large-scale material produces its own motion,” said UCSB physicist Zvonimir Dogic. “It consumes chemical energy and uses it to generate continuous dynamics, i.e., to generate its own motility.

'And so we have a bunch of these material microscopic components that interact with one another and display large-scale behaviors.”

What can be said for our trillions of assorted cells and their activities is also true for other systems in which each individual component exerts its own motions, such as flocks of birds, schools of fish, colonies of bacteria and, in Dogic’s research, microtubules (MT) — self-assembling biopolymers, which, though derived from biological cells, are chemical in origin.

The advantage of this type of synthetic active matter system, he said, is that that the resulting material is “tunable” and thus opens the door to more detailed studies.

And now, with support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Basic Science, Dogic and his team are poised to undertake such in-depth investigation. Active matter is a relatively new field of soft matter research in physics and still in need of some basic principles.

“This has been a rapidly developing field, but the majority of the systems are inherently confined to two dimensions,” Dogic said. “It turns out that the physics of 3D systems is just fundamentally different and largely unexplored.”

With the $925,000 Department of Energy grant, Dogic and his team will utilize their expertise with synthetic MT systems to gain an understanding of the physics of three-dimensional active matter systems. The microtubules in this study are extensile, meaning they stretch and protrude autonomously.

The scientists intend to measure and examine the forces they exert, how they move and respond to external forces, interact with each other, orient, sense, transition between phases and assemble, and how their individual motions translate to the actions of the larger three-dimensional material — a gel of sorts — they would comprise.

“These biological functions require input,” Dogic said, referring to adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — the same molecule that powers our cells. “We want to create synthetic gels that consume ATP and move on a surface.”

The moving gels are among the first steps toward more sophisticated, “smart” synthetic materials, with specific and controllable properties.

The knowledge gained from these studies will be the result of multidisciplinary collaborations between scientists in the fields of physics, chemistry and biology.

“As physicists, we are not really very good at making stuff,” Dogic said. “We can characterize stuff. But we need input from other disciplines.”

Physicists routinely collaborate with chemists in the field of soft matter, while looking to biology for inspiration in making these materials, he said.

Gaining a more complete understanding of the dynamics of 3D active matter would add to the basic knowledge of the emerging field, according to the project’s proposal.

And further, these fundamental studies are “essential for realizing the promise of active matter as an experimental platform for developing novel, rapidly reconfigurable life-like materials, with potential applications in fields as diverse as soft robotics, adaptive optics and microfluidics.”

— Sonia Fernandez for UCSB.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 