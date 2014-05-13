UCSB Physics Circus Coming to Goleta Library

Experience the shocking thrill of electricity, the chillingly low temperatures of liquid nitrogen and much more!

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites children of all ages and their families to the Goleta Library to enjoy an afternoon with the UCSB Physics Circus. University students from the Physics Department at UCSB will lead various demonstrations at 3 p.m. Friday, June 6 at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

There is a growing awareness of the need to supplement and improve existing programs in the physical sciences among children and teens. The goal of the Physics Circus is to introduce and discuss a collection of fundamental concepts in physics using accessible language, familiar experiences, demonstrations and audience participation.

Goleta Library’s Summer Reading Program for this summer highlights the fun and thrills of science and reading with “Fizz, Boom, READ!”

Throughout the summer, the public libraries will be hosting various science-themed events, activities and crafts. Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Anne Curtin is a children's librarian for the Goleta Library.