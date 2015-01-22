Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Physics Professor Ruth Murray-Clay Awarded Top Astronomy Prize

By Julie Cohen for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | January 22, 2015 | 2:25 p.m.

The American Astronomical Society has awarded UC Santa Barbara’s Ruth Murray-Clay the 2015 Helen B. Warner Prize for Astronomy for her theoretical studies of star and planet formation.

Presented annually in recognition of a significant contribution to observational or theoretical astronomy during the five years preceding the award, the Warner Prize is given to an astronomer who is under 36 years of age in the year designated for the award, or within eight years of receiving his or her Ph.D.

“We are proud of Ruth for winning the 2015 Warner Prize,” said Philip Pincus, chair of UCSB’s Department of Physics, where Murray-Clay is a newly appointed assistant professor. “We were delighted for her to join our faculty. She brings a wealth of expertise to UCSB, not only in the area of planet formation, but also in the evolution of their atmospheres and how they migrate.”

“I feel very honored to win the Warner Prize,” said Murray-Clay. “I really like doing this work partly because there are all sorts of different physics involved. What really drew me to this subject is that it’s about where we came from and how the Earth formed — and, by extension, how we came to be.”

The prize committee also cited Murray-Clay’s substantial contributions to numerous other areas of astrophysics. Her citation states that she has advanced models of planet formation by clarifying the role of gravitational instabilities, illuminating how orbital migration leads to short-period “hot Jupiters” and exploring photoevaporation of close-in exoplanets.

According to the AAS, Murray-Clay follows up testable predictions of her theoretical models by delving directly into the observational data. The committee noted that she also has made outstanding contributions to the theoretical interpretation of G2, an ionized gas cloud plunging toward the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

In addition to planet and star formation, Murray-Clay is interested in the extrasolar planetary systems recently discovered by NASA’s Kepler spacecraft and by ground-based direct imaging. “One place where we can really learn a lot about planet formation right now is by studying planets that orbit far from their stars — farther than our most distant planet, Neptune,” she explained. “In particular, there is the first directly imaged planetary system, HR 8799, which has at least four very large planets with very wide separations. We know that this kind of system is the tip of an iceberg. Is it the tip of star formation on a small scale? Or could it be that the processes that we think formed Jupiter and Saturn, our giant planets, actually do work at very large distances and that we haven’t figured out how yet?

“This is an exciting place to be looking because there are several big direct imaging surveys ramping up now,” Murray-Clay continued. “So we’re really going to be able to study these giant planets and their wide separations, which will help us distinguish between different types of models.”

Murray-Clay received her bachelor’s degree in physics and astronomy and astrophysics from Harvard University in 2001 and her master’s degree and Ph.D. in astrophysics from UC Berkeley in 2004 and 2008, respectively. She was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard’s Institute for Theory and Computation from 2008 to 2010, at which time she became a federal scientist at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and an astronomy lecturer and then an affiliate of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy. She is a Kavli fellow of the National Academy of Sciences.

At UCSB this past fall, Murray-Clay taught a graduate seminar on magnitude estimation; in the spring quarter, she will teach Astronomy 1. “I’m excited to be at UCSB and on the faculty of an excellent physics department,” she said.

Murray-Clay is UCSB’s second recipient of the Warner Prize. Lars Bildsten, director of the campus’s Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, received the award in 1999.

— Julie Cohen represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 