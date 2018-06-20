Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:41 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Physics Undergrad Ilan Rosen Receives Barry Goldwater Scholarship

Program also recognizes mathematics student Mark Rychnovsky

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | May 1, 2014 | 11:06 a.m.

Two students from UC Santa Barbara’s College of Creative Studies have been recognized by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship program.

 

Mark Rychnovsky

Ilan Rosen, a junior majoring in physics, has received a 2014 Barry Goldwater Scholarship. Mark Rychnovsky, a sophomore studying mathematics, received an honorable mention for the highly competitive scholarship.

“I feel greatly honored to join a number of extremely accomplished people I have known who have won the award in the past,” Rosen said.

He is one of 283 scholars chosen from a field of 1,166 mathematics, science and engineering undergraduate sophomores and juniors from the United States who were nominated by the faculties of colleges and universities worldwide.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunities and support given to me by the College of Creative Studies and the UCSB physics department,” added Rosen, who will use his scholarship to continue his work in condensed matter experimental physics.

Rychnovsky’s goal is to conduct research in theoretical mathematics and teach at a research university.

“The College is deeply pleased to learn of Ilan Rosen’s award of a Goldwater Fellowship for 2014-15, and Mark Rychnovsky’s honorable mention for the prestigious scholarship,” said Bruce Tiffney, dean of the College of Creative Studies. “These honors continue a pattern established by previous UCSB and CCS students. The award signifies their commitment and excellence as students in the sciences and mathematics, and their promise for further achievements in graduate school and beyond.”

The scholarships, which are presented by the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation, were established to address the current and future shortage of highly qualified scientists, mathematicians and engineers. Scholarships provide up to $7,500 per year for educational expenses for sophomores and juniors who intend to pursue careers in mathematics, the natural sciences or engineering.

The Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation was authorized by Congress in 1986 to honor Senator Barry M. Goldwater, who served his country for 56 years as a soldier and statesman, including 30 years in the U.S. Senate. The scholarship program honors his leadership, courage, and vision, and establishes in his name an endowed recognition program to foster and encourage excellence in science and mathematics.

