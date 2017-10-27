UCSB Picked Sixth in Big West Men’s Basketball Poll

College Basketball

The challenge has been set for UCSB men's basketball and its first-year coach Joe Pasternack.

His Gauchos were picked sixth in the Big West media poll.

UC Irvine, which returns 10 players off a team that won the regular season last season, was voted No. 1. The Anteaters claimed

14 first-place votes and 216 points to lead all schools in the media poll. UC Davis finished second with seven first-place votes and 189 points. Cal State Fullerton was third with 158 points and one first-place vote, while Long Beach State was fourth with 153 and a first-place nod. Hawai‘i received two first-place votes and was fifth with 146 points followed by the Gauchos, with one first-place vote and 94 points. Rounding out the poll was CSUN (73), UC Riverside (71) and Cal Poly (70).



UCI returns junior Jonathan Galloway, the 2016-17 conference Defensive Player of the Year. The Anteaters also return a trio of sophomores vital to last year's title-clinching club in Eyassu Worku, Max Hazzard and Tommy Rutherford.



UC Davis won their first Big West Tournament title and NCAA Tournament game in 2016-17. The Aggies are once again a contender this season with the likes of Chima Moneke and Siler Schneider on the roster. Moneke received recognition as the 2016-17 Big West Newcomer of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection after averaging 14.6 points and 9.5 rebounds. He led the league in nine different categories, including double-doubles (14) and blocks (51). Schneider corralled Big West "Best Sixth Player" plaudits as one of the league's top three-point shooters (47 threes) and a solid scoring contributor (10.3 ppg).



Earning its highest finish in a preseason poll since the 2012-13 season, Cal State Fullerton has reached contender status. The Titans reached the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, finishing 17-15 last year with three core members returning – Jackson Rowe, Khalil Ahmad and Kyle Allman, Jr. Rowe and Ahmad are the last two Big West Freshmen of the Year recipients.



Accustomed to upper echelon finishes, Long Beach State has posted a .500 or better conference record for nine straight seasons. The Beach appear poised to do so again with a solid returning frontcourt in Gabe Levin and Temidayo Yussuf. Yussuf was an All-Big West Second Team selection last season. The duo combined to average nearly 22 points and 11 rebounds last year.



Hawai‘i is one of the more veteran clubs with four returning starters, including two all-conference honorable mention forwards in Jack Purchase and Gibson Johnson. The Rainbow Warriors also benefit from the return of Mike Thomas, a starter on the 2015-16 NCAA Tournament squad. Thomas missed all of last season with an injury.



Pasternack, a top assistant at the University of Arizona for four years, takes over a Gaucho program that went 6-22 last year but struggled with injuries and ineligibility issues. The program is actually well stocked with four returning starters and 12 letterwinners, including Player of the Year candidate Gabe Vincent. The Gauchos also were bolstered by the arrival of Rice transfer Marcus Jackson, a three-year starter who averaged 12.2 points per game last year.

Vincent was named to the preseason all-conference team. He was joined by Gabe Levin and Temidayo Yussuf of Long Beach State, CSUN's Tavrion Dawson, Moneke of UC Davis, and Cal State Fullerton's Jackson Rowe.



MEDIA POLL RESULTS

1. UC Irvine (14) 216

2. UC Davis (7) 189

3. Cal State Fullerton (1) 158

4. Long Beach State (1) 153

5. Hawai‘i (2) 146

6. UC Santa Barbara (1) 94

7. CSUN 73

8. UC Riverside 71

9. Cal Poly 70