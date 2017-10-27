Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Picked Sixth in Big West Men’s Basketball Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 27, 2017 | 7:30 a.m.

The challenge has been set for UCSB men's basketball and its first-year coach Joe Pasternack.

His Gauchos were picked sixth in the Big West media poll.

UC Irvine, which returns 10 players off a team that won the regular season last season, was voted No. 1. The Anteaters claimed 
14 first-place votes and 216 points to lead all schools in the media poll.  UC Davis finished second with seven first-place votes and 189 points.  Cal State Fullerton was third with 158 points and one first-place vote, while Long Beach State was fourth with 153 and a first-place nod.  Hawai‘i received two first-place votes and was fifth with 146 points followed by the Gauchos, with one first-place vote and 94 points.  Rounding out the poll was CSUN (73), UC Riverside (71) and Cal Poly (70).
 
UCI  returns junior Jonathan Galloway, the 2016-17 conference Defensive Player of the Year.  The Anteaters also return a trio of sophomores vital to last year's title-clinching club in Eyassu Worku, Max Hazzard and Tommy Rutherford.
   
UC Davis won their first Big West Tournament title and NCAA Tournament game in 2016-17.  The Aggies are once again a contender this season with the likes of Chima Moneke and Siler Schneider on the roster.  Moneke received recognition as the 2016-17 Big West Newcomer of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection after averaging 14.6 points and 9.5 rebounds.  He led the league in nine different categories, including double-doubles (14) and blocks (51).  Schneider corralled Big West "Best Sixth Player" plaudits as one of the league's top three-point shooters (47 threes) and a solid scoring contributor (10.3 ppg).

Earning its highest finish in a preseason poll since the 2012-13 season, Cal State Fullerton has reached contender status.  The Titans reached the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, finishing 17-15 last year with three core members returning – Jackson Rowe, Khalil Ahmad and Kyle Allman, Jr.  Rowe and Ahmad are the last two Big West Freshmen of the Year recipients.  

Accustomed to upper echelon finishes, Long Beach State has posted a .500 or better conference record for nine straight seasons.  The Beach appear poised to do so again with a solid returning frontcourt in Gabe Levin and Temidayo Yussuf.  Yussuf was an All-Big West Second Team selection last season.  The duo combined to average nearly 22 points and 11 rebounds last year.
   
Hawai‘i is one of the more veteran clubs with four returning starters, including two all-conference honorable mention forwards in Jack Purchase and Gibson Johnson.  The Rainbow Warriors also benefit from the return of Mike Thomas, a starter on the 2015-16 NCAA Tournament squad.  Thomas missed all of last season with an injury.
    
Pasternack, a top assistant at the University of Arizona for four years, takes over a Gaucho program that went 6-22 last year but struggled with injuries and ineligibility issues.  The program is actually well stocked with four returning starters and 12 letterwinners, including Player of the Year candidate Gabe Vincent.  The Gauchos also were bolstered by the arrival of Rice transfer Marcus Jackson, a three-year starter who averaged 12.2 points per game last year. 

Vincent was named to the preseason all-conference team. He was joined by Gabe Levin and Temidayo Yussuf of Long Beach State,  CSUN's Tavrion Dawson, Moneke of UC Davis, and Cal State Fullerton's Jackson Rowe.
 

MEDIA POLL RESULTS

1. UC Irvine (14) 216
2. UC Davis (7) 189
3. Cal State Fullerton (1) 158
4. Long Beach State (1) 153
5. Hawai‘i (2) 146
6. UC Santa Barbara (1) 94
7. CSUN 73
8. UC Riverside 71
9. Cal Poly 70

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 