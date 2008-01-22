UCSB Picks Up Wisconsin Transfer

Chris Spencer, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward from Traverse City, Mich., has accepted a UCSB basketball scholarship, head coach Mark French has announced.

Spencer spent the last two seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where she appeared in 23 games as a freshman in 2005-06, posting averages of 2.3 points and 0.8 rebounds. She played a total of 177 minutes for the Badgers two years ago and shot 42.3 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from behind the three-point arc. She posted career-highs of 10 points and four rebounds against Eastern Illinois in 2006, finishing four-for-eight from the floor, including two of two threes.

She played in just four games in 2006-07 before redshirting the year with a hip injury. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on her left hip in December 2006 and resumed workouts with the Badgers last spring.

Pursuant to NCAA Division I transfer requirements, Spencer is not eligible to compete for a full academic year and will not suit up as a Gaucho until after the conclusion of the fall 2008 quarter. She will then be able to compete the remainder of the 2008-09 season and will have a full year of eligibility for 2009-10. She is permitted to practice with the team immediately.

Ryan Hall is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.