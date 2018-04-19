UCSB Police Arrest Isla Vista Man on Drug Charges

Investigators say they found marijuana and cash after searching Donovan Christensen's residence

A 22-year-old man taken into custody on suspicion of public intoxication is facing more serious charges after several pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars were discovered in his Isla Vista residence, according to the UCSB Police Department.

Donovan Christensen, 22, was charged Sunday with possession of marijuana for sale, transporting marijuana for sale, and public intoxication, according to a statement released by the Police Department.

A UCSB officer was flagged down shortly after midnight by a community member who reported that a battery had just occurred in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive.

The witness indicated that the assailant had pushed someone, and was believed to be very intoxicated; he identified the suspect as Christensen, who was still in the area.

An officer contacted Christensen, and determined that he "was intoxicated to the point where he could not take care of himself," police said.

At that point, Christensen was arrested and booked into jail on public-intoxication charges.

The officer subsequently searched Christensen and discovered evidence indicating that he was selling drugs out of his residence in the 6500 block of Segovia Road, police said.

"A search warrant was written, approved and executed on Christensen's residence," the statement said, and investigators discovered more than 14 pounds of processed marijuana and more than $14,000.

Christensen was rebooked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the drug charges, police said.

