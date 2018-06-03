UCSB Police Investigating Burglary at Cheadle Hall

UCSB Police detectives are searching for a burglary suspect who stole multiple items from offices in Cheadle Hall last weekend.

The affected offices house academic advisers for UCSB's College of Letters and Science, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds, who was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and beanie. He entered through a window, police said.

The incident happened sometime late Sunday, Oct. 27, or early Monday, Oct. 28, and some of the stolen items already have been recovered, the UCPD said.

Police sent out an alert on Tuesday asking anyone with information about the burglary to come forward.

They also reminded people to lock all doors and windows before leaving any building unoccupied.

