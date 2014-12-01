UCSB Police Investigating Isla Vista Theater Fire

The covered front entrance to the building is damaged; no injuries are reported

The covered front entrance of the Isla Vista Theater was damaged in a fire early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and UC Santa Barbara police received a report of a fire at the theater, at 960 Embarcadero Del Norte, at 2:04 a.m. and found part of the building engulfed in flames, according to an alert released by UCSB.

County firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, and no one was injured in the incident.

The cause is unknown and UCSB police and the campus Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire, according to UCSB.

The building remains open and is being used for classes, UCSB Police Chief Dustin Olson said.

"Structural damage was limited and it is currently believed this fire started with a trash receptacle located near the main entrance," he said in an email.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446.

The theater, which is operated by UCSB, was flooded earlier this year when drains clogged during a Halloween night downpour.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.