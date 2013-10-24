UCSB Police Investigating Residence Hall Burglaries

UCSB police are investigating a rash of burglaries at one of the campus dormitories.

The break-ins at the San Clemente Residence Hall on El Colegio Road occurred between Sunday and Wednesday this week, police said, with access made through unlocked doors and windows.

Items taken included laptop computers and other electronic devices, police said.

Officials were encouraging residents to remain vigilant, secure their valuables, and lock all doors and windows.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Detective Dan Wilson at [email protected] or 805.893.4656; or the UCSB Police Department at 805.893,3446.

