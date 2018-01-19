UCSB Posts Shutout to Open Women’s Water Polo Winter Invitational

Water Polo

UCSB was on fire shooting the ball in its women's water polo official season opener on Friday, burying 21 goals on 27 shots in a 21-0 drubbing of Fresno Pacific in the first game of the Gauchos' Winter Invitational at Campus Pool.

The 21 goals came off 11 assists.

Kate Pipkin, Emily Martin and Sarah Snyder each scored four goals and Natalie Selin had three goals, three assists and three steals. Pipkin also three assists and Snyder started the day by singing the national anthem.

​"My mom put me in choir when I was 4 years old and that's when I started learning music and stuff like that," Snyder said laughingly. "I've sang my whole life and Serela just asked me to do it, and I was like, 'Okay.' And my grandparents are here so, of course, I wanted to (sing) in front of my family."

The Gauchos will continue play in the Winter Invitational on Saturday with matches against Cal Baptist at 12:30 p.m. and Michigan at 5 p.m., at Campus Pool.

Former San Marcos standout Brittany Prentice plays for Michigan.