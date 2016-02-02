UCSB Presents Collaboration of Violinist Itzhak Perlman, Pianist Emanuel Ax

[Click here for a related Nookhawk photo gallery.]

Two of the world’s most accomplished classical musicians and longtime friends Itzhak Perlman and Emanuel Ax made a stop on their national tour to perform a special duo recital at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre.

It was their first tour together in many years, and the sold-out audience cherished the chance to hear the duo perform.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presented today’s reigning violinist virtuoso Perlman, who is turning 70 this season, performing with renowned pianist Ax.

The event's sponsor was Sara Miller McCune with additional support from Christine and Robert Emmons.

The Emmons, along with grandson and UCSB film and media studies student Jack Kudroshoff, enjoyed the post-performance reception, where they met artists Perlman and Ax,

Media sponsors included CASA Magazine and KCLU 102.3 FM, and the wine sponsor was Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards. SAGE is the major corporate sponsor of UCSB Arts & Lectures's 2015-16 season.

The published performance program included Mozart's Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 17 in C Major, K. 296; Fauré's Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13; and Strauss's Sonata for Violin and Piano in E-flat Major, Op. 18.

The audience jumped to their feet in applause at the end of the amazing concert!

In addition to touring with Ax and others, Perlman celebrates releasing three significant albums this season: a 77-disc box set of his complete EMI/Teldec discography, a 25-disc box set of his complete Deutsche Grammophon/Decca discography and a new Deutsche Grammophon album with Ax.

Last November, President Obama awarded Itzhak Perlman the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Perlman had been previously awarded a Medal of Liberty from President Reagan in 1986, a National Medal of Arts from President Clinton in 2000 and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate and a centennial medal on the occasion of Juilliard’s 100th commencement ceremony in 2005.

Among Perlman’s countless accolades, he has been awarded 16 Grammys, 4 Emmys and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Emanuel Ax is an internationally acclaimed pianist, celebrated for his performances of composition by composers such as Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven.

Ax has been the main duo recital partner of cellist Yo-Yo Ma since 1973, winning multiple Grammys for their collaborations, in addition to the Grammys Ax has won for his solo instrumental performances.

The acclaimed cellist will join Ax to perform Beethoven sonatas for cello and piano at Carnegie Hall in April 2015.

Ax’s solo recitals in Tokyo and throughout the U.S. will culminate at Carnegie Hall as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations in May.

