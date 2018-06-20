UCSB Presents Dutch Cellist in Concert, Masterclass

Frances-Marie Uitti will perform works of Sciarrino, Harvey, Kurtág, Xenakis and Barlow — and her own.

Frances-Marie Uitti, a dazzling and innovative cellist from Amsterdam, will be the featured performer at two UCSB Department of Music events Tuesday.

First, from 2-3 p.m. in Room 1219 of the Music Building, Uitti will offer a Masterclass for String Players, co-sponsored by the Corwin Chair in Music. At 7 p.m., in the Old Little Theatre, she will offer a concert of works by Sciarrino, Harvey, Kurtág, Xenakis and Barlow, as well as her own works. Admission to both events is free, and the public is invited.

Uitti, who is both a composer and a virtuoso cellist, tours internationally as a soloist and also performs on the radio and on television worldwide. She has premeired cello concertos written for and dedicated to her by Per Norgaard, Jonathan Harvey and others.

Uitti added a revolutionary dimension to cello-playing by inventing a technique, using two bows in one hand, that permits contemporaneous cross accents, multiple timbres, contrasting four-voiced dynamics, and simultaneous legato/articulated playing. She has taught at Oberlin Conservatory and recently given masterclasses at Northwestern and Yale universities. She was invited for a Fromm Foundation residency at Harvard University in the 2003-04 season and a residency at Mills College in 2005. Also in 2005, she was awarded her second Regents’ lectureship at UC Berkeley.

Composer Salvatore Sciarrino is an Italian composer of contemporary classical music. He is known for his use of isolated sonorities, extended playing techniques, frequent silences, and ironic or confrontational quotation of previous music (American pop music, for instance) or stories (such as in Lohengrin).

Jonathan Harvey is a British composer and cellist whose early musical influences included Schoenberg, Berg, Messiaen and Britten. He later became interested in the music of Karlheinz Stockhausen and then the work of Milton Babbitt.

György Kurtág is a Romanian-born Hungarian composer of Jewish descent. His musical language is highly individual, but it reflects several influences including J.S. Bach, Bartók, Berg, Beethoven, Olivier Messiaen and Arnold Schoenberg. Many of his compositions are for chamber groups.

Iannis Xenakis was a Greek composer and one of the most important modernist composers of the 20th century. He is too important to be discussed briefly, but there is plenty of information available about him, and his works are widely recorded.

Clarence Barlow is a major contemporary composer of classical and electro-acoustic works. He was born in Calcutta into the English-speaking minority, and is of British and Portuguese descent. He is currently holds the Corwin Endowed Chair of Composition at UCSB.